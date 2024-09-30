Giovanni Pernice says he is “happy” following the results of a BBC investigation into his behaviour towards Amanda Abbington on Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC has apologised to Abbington, saying it had assessed and “upheld some, but not all” of her complaints about Pernice’s behaviour during her time on the show.

There were no findings relating to physical aggression, but complaints of verbal bullying and harassment were upheld.

Pernice, 34, posted a video message on his Instagram page on Monday (30 September), describing the last seven months as a “difficult time” and thanking fans for their support.