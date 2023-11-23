Listen: Girls Aloud respond to Glastonbury 2024 rumours

Girls Aloud said to perform at Glastonbury “would be epic” as they respond to rumours of appearing at the music festival in 2024.

The pop group dropped a hint that there could be room for a Glastonbury performance in their upcoming 2024 tour, in a BBC interview on Thursday (23 November).

Presenter Zoe Ball noticed a gap in their 14-date schedule that the festival could slot into.

“Can I just be blunt,” Cheryl Tweedy says.

“Glastonbury haven’t even asked us, would they want us there?”

“It would be epic, and I don’t even know if it’s feasible, but they need to ask us.” Kimberly Walsh added.