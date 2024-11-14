Gladiator 2 stars praise Ridley Scott’s directorial approach at London premiere

Gladiator 2 stars reflected on working with Sir Ridley Scott as they walked the red carpet at the film’s London premiere on Wednesday, 13 November.

The highly-anticipated second instalment of the 2000 film — which was originally fronted by Oscar-winner Russell Crowe as Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius — stars Paul Mescal as Lucius Verus who originally appeared in the first film as a child.

Sir Derek Jacobi reprised his role as Senator Gracchus 24 years after the first film and reflected on working with the legendary director.

“He loves actors, which is very good because not all directors love actors,” Sir Derek told The Independent.

“They try to beat a performance out of an actor, but Ridley coaxes.”