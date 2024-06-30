Shania Twain opened the coveted Legends Slot at the Glastonbury Festival on Sunday (30 June) with her 1998 hit song That Don’t Impress Me Much.

The star, who told the BBC before the festival opened that she would love to enter the stage on horseback, was instead joined by several drag queens holding horse puppets.

The 58-year-old wore a black cowboy hat and pink ruffled outfit as she sang to thousands of festival-goers, with many also donning cowboy hats.

The song seemed to be a huge hit with security guards who could be seen dancing their own routine.