From Palestine to Gail Platt - The flags of Glastonbury 2024

It wouldn’t be Glastonbury Festival without flags - and this year is no exception.

The usual array of flags have been on show at Worthy Farm throughout the long weekend.

Perhaps most prominent has been the support for Palestine.

There was a particular gathering of support for Marina Abramović’s seven minutes of silence on the Pyramid Stage on Friday, while Chris Martin asked the crowd to send love to Israel and Palestine during Coldplay’s headline set.

Other flags on display included a special nod to Coronation Street character Gail Platt, as actress Helen Wort prepares to leave the soap after 50 years.