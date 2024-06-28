Damon Albarn shares Palestine message during surprise Glastonbury performance

Damon Albarn shared a message about Palestine and voting during a surprise performance at Glastonbury 2024 on Friday, 28 June.

The Blur frontman joined Bombay Bicycle Club on the Other Stage to accompany the band for their song “Heaven”, on which he features on their latest album My Big Day.

Making three political statements, Albarn said: "Three things... Are you pro Palestine? Do you feel that’s an unfair war?

“The importance of voting next week – I don’t blame you for being ambivalent about that, but it’s still really important.

“And thirdly – maybe it’s time we stopped putting octogenarians in charge of the whole world?”