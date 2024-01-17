This is the moment Good Morning Britain’s Ed Balls kicks Susanna Reid in the head making her “eyesight blurry for 20 minutes.”

The politician was left somewhat embarrassed after the blunder during a debate about passengers putting their feet on plane seats on Wednesday (17 January).

For the discussion, the presenters sat at a mocked-up version of airplane seats with the former politician seated alongside Andrew Pierce.

While attempting to get comfortable he crossed his feet on Susanna’s headrest and proceeded to accidentally kick her in the process.

Later in the show, she revealed that her “eyesight went blurry for 20 minutes.”