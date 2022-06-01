Gogglebox family announce they are leaving Channel 4 show

The Baggs family have announced that they have decided to quit Channel 4's Gogglebox.

Couple Terry and Lisa and their two sons Joe and George debuted on the show in 2020, and quickly became fan favourites.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Joe said the family had "loved every second" of the show but could not commit to filming another series due to other "exciting opportunities."

"It's truly been the opportunity of a lifetime," Joe's statement read.

