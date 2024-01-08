Margot Robbie dresses as iconic 70s Barbie for Golden Globes ceremony

Margot Robbie wore a Barbie-inspired dress for the 2024 Golden Globes.

The star of the Greta Gerwig-directed film about the doll arrived on the red carpet in a hot pink sequined gown by Armani, which she said was inspired by “Superstar Barbie” from 1977.

Similarly to Robbie, the vintage doll also wore a pink floor-length gown and a matching scarf.

“I just woke up and thought maybe this would be appropriate tonight,” the Hollywood star said when asked why she decided to wear pink on the red carpet.