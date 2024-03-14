Grammy-winning artist surprises St Pancras commuters with piano performance

Singer Norah Jones surprised commuters at St Pancras International Station with an impromptu performance on the piano.

The nine-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter played a selection of her hit songs at the busy station on Wednesday (13 March).

The singer’s visit comes as she releases her ninth solo studio album Visions, a collaboration with producer and multi-instrumentalist Leon Michels.

The St Pancras piano, originally donated to the station by Sir Elton John in 2016, has become known for regular performances from stars including Alicia Keys, John Legend, Tom Odell, Jeff Goldblum, and James Arthur.