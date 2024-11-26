Great British Bake Off favourite Dylan crumbles under pressure in tense final

Great British Bake Off favourite Dylan Bachelet appeared to crumble under pressure in the show’s tense final on Tuesday (26 November).

Dylan, 20, joined finalists Christiaan de Vries, 34 and Georgie Grasso, 34 to battle it out to be crowned winner of the popular baking show.

Dylan, an early favourite, struggled in one of the final challenges to make a selection of afternoon tea treats, forcing presenter Alison Hammond to step in and offer her support.

When his pastry was not up to his usual standard, Dylan declared: “I am losing my mind.

“Everything is going wrong.”