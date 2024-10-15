Noel Fielding destroyed a Great British Bake Off contestant’s dish as chaos broke out in the kitchen tent.

Week four of the baking competition on Tuesday (15 October) saw contestants take part in three challenges, all involving caramel.

Contestant Nelly had just finished making her bowl of caramel, when disaster struck - thanks to host, Noel.

As he played a game of baseball in the tent, the ball struck Nelly’s bowl, causing it to fall to the floor and shatter into tiny pieces.

Nelly appeared to take the incident in good humour, but was forced to make another dish.