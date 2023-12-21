The Great British Sewing Bee: Toyah Willcox wins celebrity Christmas special

Toyah Willcox has won The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas special.

The singer, alongside Kerry Godliman, Jessica Knappett, and Hammed Animashaun, faced Christmas-themed challenges as they competed to be crowned the winner.

It was Mrs Willcox’s ice queen ensemble in the final challenge that clinched the win, with new host Kiell Smith-Bynoe announcing her as the winner.

She closed the show by singing a rendition of ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man” while the rest of the cast danced around with blow-up saxophones.