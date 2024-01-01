This is the moment Green Day changed the lyrics to one of their most well-known songs in a swipe at Donald Trump live on air.

The band made the change during a televised New Year's Eve performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Sunday (31 December).

Lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong swapped the line "I'm not a part of a redneck agenda" for "I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda" in the hit song American Idiot.