Greta Thunberg takes her troll’s comments and turns them into memes

Greta Thunberg has described trolling she experiences from “white middle-aged men” as being “free meme material.”

In a sit-down with Russel Howard, the 19-year-old said it was “a bit strange” that “old men” take such umbrage against her climate activism.

“I share it with my friends,” she said, adding the source for comedy from the hate thrown at her is “unlimited.”

Speaking on The Russell Howard Hour, she pondered why some people “feel so threatened by children just stating facts.”

