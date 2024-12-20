First look at Guy Gardner in new Superman trailer

A new Superman trailer gave fans a first look at Guy Gardner, with a comic-book-accurate bowl-cut hairstyle.

In Warner Bros' first teaser for James Gunn's highly-anticipated 2025 film, we see David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

It will be the first film in the DC universe as a reboot of the original series.

The trailer also shows Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, the Green Lantern corps member who approaches Superman with a seemingly sinister purpose.

Superman will be released in the UK on 11 July 2025.