A young Little Mermaid fan refused to let go of live-action Ariel actress Halle Bailey after the pair ran into each other on a Disney World trip.

The little girl, named Mila Rose, clung onto the 22-year-old, wrapping her arms and legs tightly round her as they hugged.

“You’re so pretty… you’re so beautiful and sweet”, Bailey tells the girl, as Mila’s mum adds that Ariel is her favourite princess.

The actor was visiting the park for a special event with the Disney Dreamers Academy.