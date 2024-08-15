Halle Berry’s frank message as she details own menopause journey

Halle Berry issued a frank message as she detailed her own journey with the menopause.

The 58-year-old appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday (15 August), where she took part in a special segment on the menopause.

The actress said: “When we’re out of that 25 to 35 child-bearing years, society has taught us ‘well, we are done’, because as women that’s all we’re here to do, but hello, that is just not true.

“I am in the best act of my life -- my second act. And we all can be.”