Halle Berry hosts ‘wig screening’ for fans who ‘dragged’ her for history of bad hair

Halle Berry hosted a special “wig screening” of her new film Never Let Go for fans who had been “dragging” her movie hairstyles.

The actor, 58, stars in Alexandre Aja’s new horror about a mother protecting her sons from an evil only she can see.

Fans were invited to the special screening with one condition - they must come wearing a wig.

“This was so much fun and the wigs were hilarious. I appreciate all the love,” Berry said in a social media post.