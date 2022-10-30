Maya Jama looks unrecognisable in 'bad grandma' Halloween costume

Maya Jama looked unrecognisable as she dressed up as a “bad grandma” for her annual Halloween party on Friday night (October 28) at Oslo Hackney.

The 28-year-old presenter, donned a grey wig, calf-length pink nightie, a knitted cardigan, large reading glasses and a pearl necklace.

Ms Jama completed the look with aged facial prosthetics and a walking stick.

When posting an animated clip of her dancing in the costume to Instagram, she captioned it: “Bad Grandma is ready to party.”

