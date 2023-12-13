Hannah Grae delivers blistering performance of ‘I Never Say No’ on Music Box

Hannah Grae delivers a blistering performance of “I Never Say No” for Music Box.

The singer achieved early attention thanks to her series of cover versions and original tracks inspired by pop stars such as Olivia Rodrigo, which she recorded in her bedroom and posted to TikTok and YouTube. Watch her other track, “It Could've Been You” and keep up-to-date with Hannah Grae's latest music on her YouTube channel.

