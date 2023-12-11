Watch Hannah Grae's blend of punk rock and pop in action as she performs her latest single “It Could've Been You” in the Music Box studio.

The singer came to the attention of many through her series of cover versions and original tracks inspired by pop stars such as Olivia Rodrigo, which she recorded in her bedroom and posted to TikTok and YouTube.

Warning: Explicit language features in this performance.

