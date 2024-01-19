Hannah Waddingham reveals daughter’s ‘beautiful’ words that made her cry

Actress Hannah Waddingham has opened up on a conversation she had with her eight-year-old daughter which made her cry.

The Ted Lasso star is rather private when it comes to her home life, but during an interview on Michelle Visage’s BBC podcast Rule Breakers, released on Friday (19 January), she shared an anecdote about her daughter.

The 49-year-old said:“She said the most beautiful thing yesterday. She’s eight years old and she said, ‘Mummy, we were talking at school about who inspires us, and I said Harry Styles and you’.”

The actress joked: “I mean, I was slightly gutted about being second billing, I mean nobody can beat Harry, he’s ridiculously hot, but I was taken aback.”