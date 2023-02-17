Harrison Ford is best part of ‘unremarkable’ Shrinking

Harrison Ford stands out as “the best part” of Apple Original comedy series Shrinking, in one of the star’s first major television roles, Binge or Bin’s Jacob Stolworthy says.

The comedy-drama follows a grieving therapist (Jason Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making tumultuous changes to people’s lives - including his own.

Despite having “high hopes” for the series - written by Ted Lasso co-creators Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein - Jacob says the show is “unremarkable” and criticises the material for not being as “strong as it needs to be” for a 10-episode series.

The full episode of Binge or Bin is streaming now on Independent TV.