You & Shrinking | Binge or Bin

This week on Binge or Bin, we take a look at the highly-anticipated fourth season of Netflix’s You, Apple TV+’s sitcom Shrinking, and two hidden TV gems.

Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on Netflix , Apple TV+, HBO Max, and more.

Has Joe Goldberg’s murderous past come back to haunt him? Can Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence’s latest comedy series live up to the acclaim of Ted Lasso?