Actor Harrison Ford cried and paid tribute to his wife Calista Flockhart as he received the Career Achievement Award at the Critics Choice Awards.

The Indiana Jones star, 81, paid tribute to the American actress in his acceptance speech, after getting a standing ovation from the star-studded audience on Sunday evening (14 January).

“I’d like to thank my lovely wife,’ Mr Ford said, as his voice broke.

“She supports me when I need a lot of support and I need a lot of support.”