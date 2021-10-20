Harry Styles reportedly joins MCU as Eros in new Eternals film

News that Harry Styles appears in the closing credits of the new Eternals film to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut has leaked from early previews.

Styles reportedly plays Eros – the brother of Thanos, and the Greek god of sex and love in the upcoming Marvel film that also stars Angelina Jolie and Kit Harrington and is directed by Chloé Zhao.

It’s Zhao’s directorial debut in the MCU and fans of Oscar-winning Nomadland will be interested to see how her subtle filmmaking transfers to the blockbuster franchise.