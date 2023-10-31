Heidi Klum’s most iconic Halloween costumes throughout the years

Heidi Klum has become a go-to face for Halloween costumes, each year pushing the boat out with bigger and grander ideas for the spooky celebration.

While fans eagerly-await her 2023 unveiling, we’re looking back at the model’s best creations yet.

Her 2022 costume wasn’t for the faint-hearted, posing as a ‘cute little rain worm’ with just her eyes poking out.

Other fan favourites include her 2018 party, where she got into full prosthetics as Fiona from Shrek, and her full Jessica Rabbit getup from 2015.

Her costume this year is being unveiled via an Amazon livestream.