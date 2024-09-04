Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:33
Helen Flanagan confesses secret boyfriend to shocked Celebs Go Dating experts
Helen Flanagan has confessed to a “secret boyfriend”, much to the shock of Celebs Go Dating experts.
In scenes from Tuesday night’s E4 show, the actress revealed she is “in love” with a man she has been dating.
The 34-year-old made her revelation to dating experts Paul Carrick Brunson, Anna Williamson and Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn the truth, during a game.
She said: “Unfortunately I am comparing everyone to him. And it's making it very difficult now when I'm dating.”
Williamson interrupted: “Pardon, you've got a boyfriend? Why on Earth hasn't she told us?”
According to reports, the mother-of-three has grown close to former footballer Robbie Talbot while filming for the show.
Up next
04:38
Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway
15:04
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
15:04
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
01:28
Martin Lewis explains how you could be owed thousands
00:24
Fiery car crash hits California burger restaurant’s statue
01:09
Titanic expedition uncovers treasure lost on ocean bed for a century
00:53
Tories turned into ‘grumpy party’ says Cleverly in leadership bid
00:30
Paralympic archer uses just her legs to hit incredible bullseye
00:33
US Open tennis star booed while ‘humiliating’ ball girl
00:30
Children demanding signatures pre-empt Coco Gauff’s US Open exit
00:26
Erik ten Hag clashes with journalist after 3-0 Liverpool defeat
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:35
Adorable critically endangered wombat cub captured on nature camera
00:37
Man sets record for table tennis balls bounced against wall with mouth
00:21
Jeremy Clarkson adds third person to pub banned list after Starmer
00:48
Keir Starmer says he’s moved Siberian kitten into Downing Street
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32