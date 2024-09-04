Helen Flanagan confesses secret boyfriend to shocked Celebs Go Dating experts

Helen Flanagan has confessed to a “secret boyfriend”, much to the shock of Celebs Go Dating experts.

In scenes from Tuesday night’s E4 show, the actress revealed she is “in love” with a man she has been dating.

The 34-year-old made her revelation to dating experts Paul Carrick Brunson, Anna Williamson and Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn the truth, during a game.

She said: “Unfortunately I am comparing everyone to him. And it's making it very difficult now when I'm dating.”

Williamson interrupted: “Pardon, you've got a boyfriend? Why on Earth hasn't she told us?”

According to reports, the mother-of-three has grown close to former footballer Robbie Talbot while filming for the show.