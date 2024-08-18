Flames engulf ferris wheel at German festival as rapper livestreams performance

30 people are thought to have been injured after a ferris wheel caught fire at Germany's Highfield Festival.

As rapper, Ski Aggu performed on a livestream at around 21:00 local time, flames could be seen engulfing two gondolas of the ferris wheel in the background.

It's thought police were among those injured, with 18 receiving treatment in hospital.

"I am absolutely dismayed and shocked by the Ferris wheel fire during my show on the Highfield", Ski Aggu later said in a statement.

"I was only told in my ear that I should not cancel the show under any circumstances but should first remain in dialogue with you so that there is no mass panic."