Hillary Clinton has offered her support to Barbie's Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie after the pair missed out on Oscar nominations in key categories.

The pair had been predicted to be nominated in the best director and best actress categories.

However, Robbie was recognised as a producer in the best picture category and Gerwig was nominated alongside her husband Noah Baumbach for best adapted screenplay.

"While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You’re both so much more than Kenough," the former Democratic presidential nominee said.