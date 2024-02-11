‘Grateful’ Holly Willoughby shares video of ‘best’ 43rd birthday celebrations

Holly Willoughby has said she is “super grateful” as she shared a special video of her 43rd birthday celebrations.

The formerThis Morning host, who turned 43 on Saturday (10 February), spent the weekend with her family at a safari retreat in Hythe.

Sharing a video with her fans on Instagram on Sunday, Ms Willoughby can be seen feeding giraffes, watching lions, and admiring rhinos.

She is also seen enjoying a glass of fizz.

The Dancing On Ice presenter captioned the post: “Thank you to my family for the best birthday weekend. Lions and Lie-ins pretty much sums it up. Thank you for your birthday messages as well... super grateful.”