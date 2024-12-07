Holly Willoughby shared footage of her luxurious holiday to Mauritius with best friend Nicole Appleton ahead of her TV return.

The former This Morning host can be seen sipping cocktails, sunbathing, and dancing on the beach during her trip to celebrate the All Saints star’s birthday.

The Dancing on Ice presenter captioned the video, posted to Instagram on Saturday (7 December): “The most special trip for the most special girl in the most special place

“Putting the world to rights laughing till we cried, moon and sun bathing, beach dancing, just the best time celebrating our Darlin Nic!”

Ms Willoughby will make her return to ITV’s prime time line-up with Stephen Mulhern tonight for their new show You Bet!.