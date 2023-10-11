Piers Morgan has shared his support for Holly Willoughby following her exit from This Morning.

The ITV presenter, 42, announced on Tuesday 10 October that she is leaving the daytime programme, ending her statement by saying she has taken the decision “for me and my family”.

“It’s a very gracious statement, but that last line said it all to me,” Morgan said, responding to the news of Willoughby’s departure.

“This is because she’s got young kids. She’s thinking ‘My God, this is not worth it. I’ve got one of the best jobs on TV, so what?’”