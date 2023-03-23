Courtney Cox channels inner Monica by cleaning Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Courteney Cox delighted fans by channelling her beloved Friends character, Monica Geller, on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As she visited her newly-added star, Cox took a page out of clean freak Monica’s book, bending down to polish and shine up her name.

In an amusing clip posted on Instagram, she can be seen cleaning her star to Dolly Parton’s iconic song “9 to 5”.

“Someone’s gotta do it,” she captioned the video, which also showed her cleaning a number of other stars.

