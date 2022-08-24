Anne Heche laid to rest at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Anne Heche has been laid to rest in a historic Los Angeles cemetery after the actor passed away aged 53 on 12 August.

Heche will join other late stars at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, such as Judy Garland, Burt Reynolds, and Mickey Rooney.

The actor sustained a severe anoxic brain injury when her vehicle crashed into a home in Los Angeles, and was later taken off life support.

Her cremated remains will be placed close to Mickey Rooney’s in the cemetery, which hosts live music events and summer movie screenings.

