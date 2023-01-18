Margot Robbie reveals where her nickname ‘maggot’ originated

Margot Robbie has revealed the origin of her rather unflattering nickname “maggot”.

The Hollywood star, 32, told The Project she has had the moniker since the age of six, when a substitute teacher mispronounced her first name.

Robbie added she is “amazed” it’s still being talked about more than two decades later.

“I think a substitute teacher made a mistake on the roll call and said ‘maggot’ and everyone laughed,” she revealed.

“You can’t pick a nickname, you get given it.”

