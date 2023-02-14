Jon Favreau no longer feels like ‘outsider’ with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Jon Favreau says his new Walk of Fame star has helped him feel that he is no longer a Hollywood "outsider."

The actor and director is the latest to be honoured with the commemorative star in Los Angeles.

He said it is “really special” to be part of a new generation of creatives and there is a “responsibility” to keep the industry moving.

Favreau has been behind the development of blockbuster franchises such as Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His star is the 2,746th to be introduced to the world-famous sidewalk.

