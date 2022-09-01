Winnie the Pooh horror adaptation sees beloved children’s bear turned into murderer

Fans of the beloved children's character Winnie the Pooh could be in for quite the shock as the animated cuddly bear is seen as a murderous hunter in the forthcoming slasher film Blood and Honey.

In a trailer, Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon) returns to the 100 Acre Wood where he "abandoned" his friends Pooh, Piglet, and Eeyore.

Having now "turned wild," the characters can be seen lurking in some bloody scenes, with Pooh even hitting a girl in the head with a sledgehammer.

An exact date of the film's release has not been confirmed.

