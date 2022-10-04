House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke says she suffered 'mental breakdown'

House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke has candidly revealed that she experienced a "full mental breakdown" six years ago.

The actress, who stars Alicent Hightower, the daughter of King Viserys I Targaryen’s righthand man in the Game of Thrones prequel, told The Guardian about her past mental health struggles.

“It was bad, bad. Awful, actually... I was working all the way through. I was very good at hiding it," Ms Cooke said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.