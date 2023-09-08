Woman’s CCTV captures Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman walking past her house

Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman was spotted walking past a woman’s house in Yorkshire.

The X-men actor, 54, has spent the last week travelling around the Yorkshire Dales, and also left bar staff at the Watermill Inn in Cumbria “gobsmacked” after he popped in for a pint and some pub grub on Tuesday.

It was there he tucked into a kebab, which he washed down with a pint of Guinness

Barman Clyde Mason said: “He took time to say hi to everybody and shook hands with them all and signed autographs.

“He said ‘Nice to meet everyone’ and went back to enjoy his chicken kebab with his family.”