Ant and Dec have revealed the exact amount of food the I’m A Celebrity campmates get.. and it might surprise you.

The duo shared a video on Thursday (21 November) showing the ration of rice and beans the celebrities receive every day - and it is not a lot.

The Geordie duo poured the rice and beans into a cardboard box to show viewers how little the campmates get.

Ant explained: “So if they don’t do very well in trials, this is all they get.

Dec added: “They really do rely on what they win in the trials.”

Ant then claimed: “How rank does that look?”