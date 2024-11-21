Independent TV
Ant and Dec reveal exact amount of food I’m A Celeb campmates get.. and it might surprise you
Ant and Dec have revealed the exact amount of food the I’m A Celebrity campmates get.. and it might surprise you.
The duo shared a video on Thursday (21 November) showing the ration of rice and beans the celebrities receive every day - and it is not a lot.
The Geordie duo poured the rice and beans into a cardboard box to show viewers how little the campmates get.
Ant explained: “So if they don’t do very well in trials, this is all they get.
Dec added: “They really do rely on what they win in the trials.”
Ant then claimed: “How rank does that look?”
