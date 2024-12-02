I’m A Celeb’s Coleen Rooney in tears at letter from husband Wayne

I’m A Celebrity contestant Coleen Rooney was reduced to tears at a letter from her husband Wayne.

The campmates received letters from home during Sunday night’s show (1 December), with Coleen getting one from her four children and the former England footballer.

Fellow campmate Dean McCullough read out Coleen’s letter to her.

In it, Wayne said: “Coleen, I have never missed you so much in my life.

“You're doing amazing and showing everyone your character of what a wonderful, humble woman you are. I'm so proud of you, and can't wait to see you. I love you ten, Wayne.”