I’m A Celeb medics forced to step in as Coleen Rooney has critter stuck in ear

I’m A Celebrity medics were forced to step in to help Coleen Rooney when a critter got stuck in her ear during a bug-fuelled Bushtucker Trial.

The 38-year-old took part in the Arcade of Agony trial in Wednesday’s show (4 December), where she had to navigate grab boxes filled with critters to win meals for camp.

As the trial finished, Coleen emerged from her booth shouting: “I’ve got one in my ear!”

Medics were called in and removed the bug safely with a syringe, as the critter crawled out her ear.