I’m A Celeb’s Coleen Rooney makes Rebekah Vardy court case admission

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here’s Coleen Rooney has opened up about the stress her “Wagatha Christie” court case had on her.

Rooney, who recently won the high-profile libel case filed against her by Rebekah Vardy, addressed the impact it had when she appeared on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place Podcast recently.

She said: “It was a really stressful time, but I’ve put it all behind me and released that stress.

“Going back it’s the support group I had, if I didn’t have them, I might not have got through it.

“I’m in a better place now, it was difficult, but I am much more present, I have more time to give to the children and think about myself and go back to work.”