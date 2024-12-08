I’m A Celebrity finalist Coleen Rooney revealed her husband Wayne’s embarrassing mishap during a posh World Cup party with David and Vicotria Beckham.

The 38-year-old told her fellow campmates Danny Jones and Reverend Richard Coles how she and Wayne were enjoying a meal cooked by a celebrity chef at the party when she noticed Wayne putting his fingers in a bowl on the table.

She said: “It was only the soup, it was cold soup, he had never had cold soup before.”

Coleen joked: “Wayne would probably prefer camp food than fine dining.”