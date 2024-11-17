Coleen Rooney reveals key to her and Wayne’s marriage ahead of I’m A Celeb appearance

Coleen Rooney has revealed the key to her and Wayne’s marriage ahead of her I’m A Celebrity appearance.

The couple, who first became an item when she was just 16, have been hit by rumours of the former England footballer being unfaithful in their relationship.

Coleen was asked what has kept them together when she recently appeared on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast.

She replied: “We’ve grown up together, we know each other well, you find some couples that don’t.

“We are a team and we have helped each other through life

“We are good at seeing the better outcome rather than the worst.”