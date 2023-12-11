Jamie Lynn Spears has broken her silence after her I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here exit in a video message to winner Sam Thompson.

The younger sister of Britney Spears quit the show early on 30 November due to medical reasons.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram shortly after the former Made In Chelsea star was crowned the winner of the reality show.

She congratulated the King of the Jungle as she shared a sweet video message.

She said: “I’m so proud of all of my campmates and I wish I was there celebrating with you all but we will make up for it in due time, just send me that date please.”