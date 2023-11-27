JLS star Marvin Humes shared intimate details of his relationship and marriage proposal to wife Rochelle.

His I’m A Celebrity campmates appeared surprised when Humes shared how he took his now wife to the Maldives for Christmas and hired a small island for the proposal.

He told campmates Nella Rose and Josie Gibson “I stood next to her for a picture”, and then showed the pair how he got down on one knee to propose.

Humes then shared how the pair had to separate for six weeks due to hectic work schedules, only to meet for one night in New York, where they conceived their first child.