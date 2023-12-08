Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:30
Rochelle Humes reveals Marvin’s secret signal to his children on I’m A Celeb
Marvin Humes’s secret signal to his family watching him on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here has been revealed by his wife Rochelle.
The Saturdays singer let slip her husband’s secret code to her and their three children when she appeared on This Morning on Friday (8 December).
She was discussing how she had found it strange being unable to speak to her husband when host Emma Willis asked her: “Is his little heart pump every time he is live on TV for you guys?”
Smiling, Rochelle replies: “I shouldn’t say yes or no, but you’re my friends, so yes it is.”
